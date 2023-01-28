The ladies of Love & Marriage: Huntsville‘s girls’ trip got off to a rough start. Upon arrival in St. Thomas, drama ensued over room assignments given by trip host, Melody Rodgers.
Room assignments gone wrong
Rodgers’s fun-filled girls’ trip went bad from the start. Initially, the ladies were irritated that former show producer-turned-cast member Sunni Minx was on the island. Nell quickly became upset about her room due to not having a name tag placed on her bed like the other ladies. That was followed by the Scott sisters, Kimmi and Latisha, being upset that they had to share a room with Destiny and felt Melody assigned rooms based on who she favored in the group.
Ms. Nell vs. Kimmi
Melody and the Scott sisters spoke outside about the room drama and things seemed to be resolved until Nell intervened, and all hell broke loose. Despite complaining just moments earlier, Nell felt the women should “suck it up.” Kimmi didn’t appreciate her stance, nor her tone, and both sisters told she was out of line and out of place. Arguing ensued, to the point where Melody had to hold Kimmi back as Nell walked away, and threats were made about getting crunk.
See a clip from the episode below:
