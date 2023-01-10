Love & Marriage: Huntsville is coming back with a bang! In Episode 13, Melody Shari summons the couples to announce that she’s planned a girls’ trip. The problem: the men aren’t invited, which stirs up some drama. “Oh last year I was included, but now I am not,” Marsau Scott jokes in the exclusive clip below.

“I’m a b***h,” he quips, a nod to Stormi Steele‘s remarks about him last season.

She also has another surprise: she’s inviting a few of her single girlfriends who are not part of the cast. When the reveal is made, Kimmi Scott can’t contain her excitement. “St. Thomas?!” she screams. Latisha Scott questions if they’re allowed to bring a plus one. Melody doesn’t mind, as long it remains an all-girls excursion. And the trip is going to be one filled with tension.

Watch the preview below:

The episode, “Forecast Sunni or Shady,” airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on OWN.

What’s left to come in this season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Per the preview for the remainder of the season, Destiny Williams comes face-to-face with Sunni Minx, her former show producer who is now married to her ex, Moses. The ladies question whether Moses and Sunni are planning to have children, to which she responds they are in the IVF process. Sunni feels the conversation is insensitive considering the history.

Stormi and Melody address their underlying issues, with Stormi confronting Melody about her online fan club which fuels the drama off the show. But Melody insists she has no control over her fans, who she affectionately calls the “Melometers.”

The biggest surprise comes from newcomer Latiricia, as her past relationship with Martell, and potential overlap with Melody and Martell’s marriage is discussed. At one point in the trailer, Melody walks off. Destiny also has a tense conversation with Melody about her friendship with Martell. She tells Melody she’s never been intimate with her ex.