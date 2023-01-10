Historically, Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes’ comments and remarks, especially on social media and YouTube, have gotten her into trouble with her co-stars.

Once she began her YouTube channel, reviewing the show and giving some behind-the-scenes information, things only intensified. Some time ago, she partnered with Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast for a weekly show titled “Messy Mondays,” where the two primarily discussed episodes of Bravo reality shows and Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

As always, Dr. Heavenly gave her honest opinion, but allegedly it may not have been to the liking of the fans of Melody Rodgers, who she calls the The Melometers.”

On Love & Marriage: Huntsville, at times, Rodgers’ co-stars have accused her of encouraging her fans to cause havoc in their personal and business lives and not speaking about certain issues publicly or taking a stance against online bullying. Heavenly reportedly dealt with the brunt of her fans’ backlash as of late, and it became too much.

“Dr. Heavenly stopped doing the Monday review thing with Carlos King because all of Melody’s fans kept calling her office,” Funky Dineva alleged in a recent YouTube Live, as reported by YouTube’s Kempire Daily. “That was why she stopped doing it. The same way Melody’s fans got Marsau and Tisha’s business shut down temporarily calling around and affecting people’s stuff — and to Heavenly’s point, she’s like, ‘This is my medical license. All that other internet stuff can go to hell. Y’all can have it…I’m cool. I’m a doctor before I am any of this.’”

Dineva and Heavenly are close friends, and they’ve participated in joint livestreams where they discuss pop culture hot topics. For him, he says fans have taken things too far.

“Y’all doing too much,” he said.

Heavenly still maintains her own YouTube channel but has seemingly ceased discussing anything related to Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

It’s unclear if she’ll ever return to King’s weekly show. However, King revealed in a recent Live that they remain friends and there’s no beef between them.