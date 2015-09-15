Singers Lucky Daye and KIRBY are set to perform at the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), as revealed by its latest program announcement.

Both will perform at The Cadillac Lounge, located at The Fillmore Miami Beach.

The lounge will also include live recordings of the Ratchet & Respectable podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas. She will also be interviewing some of the industry biggest names during the podcast recordings.

“We’re thrilled to present cinematically inspired experiences at the festival,” says Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing at Cadillac, which returns for its 14th year as a sponsor. “The Cadillac Lounge at ABFF will cultivate conversations with cultural thought leaders and innovators; feature two incredible live performances celebrating Black Music Month; host live podcast recordings; and showcase our electric vehicle lineup including LYRIQ test drives. These experiences will spotlight Cadillac’s authentic connection to culture and the innovative spirit of our electric vehicles.”

Daye and KIRBY will take part in Music in Motion, “a film score-inspired experience celebrating Black music in film,” curated by Feel the Space.

Conversations will also take place featuring Jessica Nabongo, “the first Black woman to travel to every country in the world,” as well as art collectors Sol Apante, Jennia Freirique Aponte, and Dawn Limerick.

Check out the full schedule below:

Thursday, June 13

Cadillac Lounge open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cadillac test drives available: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· 9 – 11 a.m.: “Coffee & Cadillacs: Lights, Camera, Action!”, a breakfast conversation with world traveler Jessica Nabongo

· 1 – 2 p.m.: “The Art of Collecting: A Journey into Black Art,” a discussion with Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique Aponte, founders of Art Melanated, and Dawn Limerick, founder and president of The Greenwood Standard

· 3 – 4 p.m.: Ratchet & Respectable live podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas with Jessica Nabongo

· 6 – 7:15 p.m.: Cadillac Presents: Music in Motion featuring Lucky Daye

Friday, June 14

Cadillac Lounge open: Noon – 8 PM

Cadillac test drives available: Noon – 8 PM

· 3 – 4 p.m. Ratchet & Respectable live podcast hosted by Demetria L. Lucas with guest(s)

· 6 – 7:15 p.m.: Cadillac Presents: Music in Motion featuring KIRBY