Good news for Severance fans: The real-life Lumon building exists — and it’s less than an hour from New York City.
If you haven’t seen Severance, here’s a quick overview of Apple TV+’s popular psychological sci-fi thriller.
All about ‘Severance’ on Apple TV+
The employees of Lumon Industries undergo a medical procedure that surgically separates their work and personal memories. They are split into two groups based on their identities: an “outie” exists outside their work and has access to their memories.
In contrast, an “innie” only exists within the workplace at Lumon and does not have a memory of their personal life, Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported.
Bell Labs was initially a research hub for AT&T
The famed Lumon company is known to experiment on people in its elusive building, adding to the suspense throughout the series. Travel + Leisure reported that Severance‘s Lumon building is the Bell Works building in Holmdel, New Jersey. Originally known as Bell Labs, it served as AT&T’s research hub for nearly 50 years and closed in 2007.
Today, the building is known as Bell Works and is home to multiple businesses. According to Curbed, in addition to Severance, the popular landmark was featured in the movie Jules (2023) and multiple television series, including American Horror Story and Emergence.
One TikTok user, @sophiasternnn, shared a short video of her visit to the Lumon building last month.
@sophiasternnn
i’m soooo obsessed #severance #lumon #bellworks #nj #jersey
Viewers in the comment section also raved about it, with some being New Jersey residents unaware that it was from the series.
“Omg I live 15 mins from belle works. I had no clue it was severance,” one user said.
“Living in NJ and working in corporate America for 25 years now, watching the show, I knew immediately the location was somewhere in NJ! 😂 This is literally Jersey core. Love it,” another wrote.
“I lovvvvve Bellworks 😩 so pretty in the summer,” a third user said.
One New Jersey-based user was surprised to learn about the building, having no idea it was featured in Severance or had such a significant history.
“Fellow New Jersey resident- can someone please explain what this place is??” the person said.
The second season of Severance premiered on Jan. 17 on Apple TV+.