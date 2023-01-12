It has been a long time coming, but the second season of Severance is finally coming to Apple TV+.

The second season of the critically-acclaimed workplace thriller is set for Jan. 17, 2025. Starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, Severance follows Mark Scout (Scott), a worker at a mysterious company that is literally a “backrooms”-esque place inside the mind. The company serves as a disconnect from the person’s reality and the person’s work life. But the way to gain this disconnect eventually causes more problems than it cures. Sarah Bock also joins this season in a character not yet described. So clearly, more mysteries are afoot.

According to the synopsis:

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Check out the new trailer for the upcoming season and try to glean some answers for yourself.

Ben Stiller executive produces and directs five episodes of the 10-episode season. Other directors working on the season include Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. Dan Erickson serves as creator, writer and executive producer. John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock also executive produce this season with Scott and Arquette also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by studio Fifth Season.