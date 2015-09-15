Apple TV+ has dropped the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited second season of its critically-acclaimed series, Severance.

The series sees stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette all return. Sarah Brock is a new series regular.

Ben Stiller directs and executive produces the series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Dan Erickson.

What is Season 2 of ‘Severance’ about?

This new teaser trailer still leaves a lot to the imagination, but seems that Mark comes back to work and has…new co-workers?

Here’s the official description, per Apple TV+:

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

When does ‘Severance’ Season 2 premiere and how many episodes will it have?

Season 2 will have 10 episodes. It premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 17. An episode airs each Friday until March 21.

Stiller directs five episodes this season, and other directors include Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné.

Season 2 is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock.

Scott and Arquette also executive produce. Fifth Season is the studio.

Watch the teaser trailer below: