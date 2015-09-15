Your favorite gal is back! Universal Pictures has dropped the trailer for M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to 2023’s M3GAN. The original team behind the first film returns, including director Gerald Johnstone, writer Akela Cooper and producers James Wan and Jason Blum.

The trailer is a full-on riot, set to Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and Britney Spears’s “Oops I Did It Again” as M3GAN is back, and may have to be enlisted to take out an even badder AI robot?

Allison Williams, Violet McGraw return for the film, as well as Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis New cast members include Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp and Jemaine Clementi.

What is ‘M3GAN 2.0’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Donald, voiced by Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.

When does ‘M3GAN 2.0’ come out?

The first film had an opening domestic gross of $30.4 million, becoming “the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror film since A Quiet Place Part II.” It went on to gross $180 million globally.

Williams also produces with Wan and Blum. Executive producers are Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Mark D. Katchur.

The film is in theaters on June 27. Watch the trailer below:

