Here’s the official description:

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater also star.

Series creator Beletsky also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions, and Monarch Pictures.

Executive producers include Swanson, Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry, along with Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

Episodes air weekly until the April 19 finale.