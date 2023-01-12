Marla Gibbs is guest starring on the upcoming seventh episode of the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet. Even better, she’s starring opposite her daughter, actress, Angela E. Gibbs!

While Angela stars as a series regular as Cricket, Gibbs will play Cricket’s mother, Nana Sugar, who becomes of the subjects highlighted in Nell’s (Gina Rodriguez) obituary column. Nana Sugar had a successful cookie business before her death, and wouldn’t ever give anyone her secret recipe. However, she does decide to tell Nell. (Nell, as the series has established, has mysteriously gained the ability to see and speak to the dead, which naturally comes in handy with her obituary job).

Chelsea Handler also guest stars in the episode as a living character, Sharon Darynson, who owns a news station the rivals Nell’s employer, the SoCal Independent. Darynson’s beef with the paper stems from her beef with with the paper’s owner, Duncan Rhoades (Brad Garrett).

Not Dead Yet also stars Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, Josh Banday, and Rick Glassman. Episodes air Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.