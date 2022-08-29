The respected Atlanta OB-GYN has been a doctor for more than 20 years and has become a household name in the medical industry. She has been a part of Bravo’s M2M cast since it debuted 10 years ago in March 2013. During the most recent episode of the hit series, which aired on Dec. 17, the reality TV star had a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris about the disproportionate maternity mortality rates that Black women face in America. According to the CDC, the maternal mortality rate for Black women is 2.6 times greater than the maternal mortality rate for white women.

“I want to be a part of the solution for maternity mortality and spreading awareness is so important,” she said in the episode during her conversation with Harris.