Earlier, you spoke about what you and Eugene have learned as a couple regarding finances. You guys have been a fan-favorite couple. And some viewers and cast members have gotten on you in the past about what’s perceived as a harsh tone with him. Do you feel the show has been a mirror for you on how you handle not just your marriage but even your relationships with the other women on the show?

TBH: Well, let’s start with my husband. I will say that he married a very dominant, independent woman. And I’ve always had a certain tone. I don’t know if it’s harsh. I think it may be for the public. But I think everyone’s marriage is very different. I think Eugene has always been a very soft individual in public. But behind closed doors, he could be very harsh. I think we both have learned to put sensitivity behind the way we speak to each other. And I think that comes with time. The longer you’re in a relationship, the more you learn how to navigate your conversations.

And I think with Eugene and I, we started off this amazing couple having fun. And we didn’t have a lot of problems. But then, when problems arise and when children come into the picture, you learn that it’s more important to have the hard and difficult conversations in there. They’re not always nice and sugary and sweet. You learn that if you want to be heard, then you have to say things in a more accommodating way to your spouse. And so I think we both have learned that along the way.

As it relates to my castmates, we’ve taken the same amount of time to get to know each other. Being on television is very different from real life. I think it makes some people do things that they wouldn’t normally do, say things they wouldn’t normally say and wear clothes they wouldn’t normally wear. And I think that now that we have spent so much time with each other, we’ve learned each other outside of the television show and on the television show, and we’ve developed an appreciation for each other.