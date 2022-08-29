When the heat didn’t let up, on Dec. 23, the 65-year-old posted a video of her reading an apology to her Instagram followers with a caption that simply read, “My apology.”

“Happy holidays to you and yours. I’m taking a much-needed pause to address comments that I made during a 2020 live interview with one of my castmates,” she began. “First and most importantly, to Black women and mothers, including your friends, families, and the medical community who cares for you. Because my words left you hurt and feeling unsupported. I want you to know that I hear you, I see you, I believe you and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”