After four successful seasons, HGTV has pulled the plug on Married to Real Estate.

Married stars of the show, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, shared the news on social media.

“Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we’re met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” the joint statement read. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all-grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).” They continued: “There’s more to say, and we’ll share soon. But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings-and keep it moving. Stay tuned.”

How many episodes did the show air?

Debuting on HGTV in January 2022, the show aired a total of 44 episodes, and followed the property experts and builders as they help their clients in Atlanta, Georgia, get into their dream neighborhoods and homes, as well as their transition into corporate clientele with Clark Atlanta University, where they renovated the women’s training facility.

What Egypt Sherrod previously said about the show

In a previous interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Sherrod said of the show’s inception, “Mike just started building everything, and we had it and edited it into a sizzle reel. We sent it over to the network and pitched the show. People pitch shows every day, all day. But this one stuck, they saw something special, and we’re glad they did. So once they decided they were committed to wanting to do a show with Mike and I, they partnered up with 51 Minds, our production company. And we created the magic that you see that occurs in 40 minutes, which obviously doesn’t take 40 minutes. It takes a lot longer than 40 minutes to do each renovation. But they created that magic formula and balance of what you see on Married to Real Estate.”