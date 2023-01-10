The alliance between Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby has seemingly come to an end.

The Season 5 trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City shows the two in a tense exchange, with Cosby even dismissing Marks from her home. In one scene, Marks tells Cosby that she’s “used” her for the past three years. It’s unclear what led to their rift, but viewers will surely find out as the season progresses.

Along with Marks and Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, and Whitney Rose return. Last season marked Cosby’s return as a friend. This season, she’s back in her full-time role. In addition to dealing with drama with her co-stars, she shares an emotional scene with her son, Robert Cosby Jr., where the two cry over him feeling as if he publicly embarrassed her.

Who are the newbies for RHOSLC Season 5?

Joining the cast is new Housewife Bronwyn Newport, a longtime friend of Barlow’s who “arrives in couture with her over-the-top fashion and a sense of humor as sharp as the diamonds she wears,” according to an official Bravo release. She ruffles feathers immediately, and Gay makes it known that Newport is not trustworthy.

Two new friends, Britani Bateman and Meili Workman, also join the bunch.

Bateman is introduced into the group by Gay, while Workman is Rose’s friend. Rose and Gay, blood cousins, remain at odds this season.

Other conflicts are teased in the trailer. Barlow and Katsanevas have words after Katsanevas insults Barlow for allowing her teenage son ti “sit and game until 2 in the morning.” Barlow asks in the preview: “She’s talking about my parenting? I’m a great mom. That’s a low blow.”

Barlow is also feuding with Rose, calling her a liar to Rose’s husband, who quickly snaps back in his wife’s defense. “I have built everything I have,” Barlow claims, with Rose quipping back, “on the backs of other people.”

When does The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premiere?

Season 5 premieres on Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Watch the trailer below: