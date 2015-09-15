The new Matlock series at CBS has received a speedy renewal for a second season.

This comes after the series has only aired a few episodes so far.

“This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

What is ‘Matlock’ on CBS about?

Kathy Bates stars as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, “a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own.”

Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis also star in the series.

The series airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.

Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Kat Coiro and Bates executive produce the series.

The show is produced by CBS Studios.