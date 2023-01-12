Kathy Bates is bringing Matlock into the 21st century with CBS’s new iteration of the iconic legal drama.

While the original 1980s series starred Andy Griffith as a folksy but cunning lawyer, Bates plays a female version of the character, Madeline “Matty” Matlock. CBS states in its series description that she “is not to be underestimated” in this “fresh take on a legal procedural with an overarching mystery.”

As previously reported in 2023, Skye P. Marshall has been cast to star opposite Bates as Olympia, described as “a formidable attorney with a thirst for justice” and “key rainmaker at New York’s most prestigious law firm.” Olympia is trying to have a work-life balance but still focuses on the details of her job.

Matlock hails from showrunner Jennie Synder Urman, best known for spearheading Jane the Virgin.

When does the new Matlock debut on CBS?

The series comes to CBS in three phases: a sneak peek of the premiere episode Sept. 22 at 8/7c, an encore of the premiere Oct. 10 at 9/8c, and then the premiere of the second episode during CBS Premiere Week Oct. 17 at 9/10c.

Watch the trailer below: