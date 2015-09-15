Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s latest film for the streamer, Mea Culpa.

Written and directed by Perry, the film stars Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton Perry, Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones and Rowland produce the film.

Here’s the logline:

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous.

“This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” Perry told Netflix’s Tudum. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

The film premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: