Meagan Good will play a policewoman who unexpectedly finds love with Taye Diggs in the upcoming Lifetime movie, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever.

The film, originally made as an independent film, joins the Terry McMillan Presents movie banner at Lifetime and is set for an Aug. 24 release at 8/7c. Directed and executive produced by Charles Murray, the film stars Diggs as a U.S. soldier who comes home expecting to find his wife to welcome him with open arms. Instead, he gets hit with her desire for divorce. Fortunately for him, his next love is right around the corner.

According to the logline:

In Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, Johnnie (Diggs) returns home after a tour of military service, where he’s unexpectedly met with divorce papers. With his life at a crossroads, the last thing he expected was to fall for the local policewoman Carlie (Good), who pulled him over for speeding. Determined to win her heart, his first hurdle is winning over her three daughters. In order to be the man Carlie needs him to be, Johnnie must let go of old fears and regret he’s held onto in order to find love and learn the true meaning of family.

Good, Diggs and McMillan executive produce, with Ninth House producing in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Bart Baker serves as screenwriter.