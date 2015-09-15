The official trailer has dropped for Meet Me Next Christmas, the Netflix holiday film starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis and Kofi Siriboe.

The film also stars Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval and Wesley French also star in the film, which Milian executive produces.

Rusty Cundieff is the director, and the film is written by Camilla Rubis and Molly Hadleman. Mark Roberts is a producer, with Simon Lythgoe and Matt Code executive producing alongside Milian.

Photo: Netflix

The new trailer comes just after the first images from the film were released earlier this month.

What is ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’?

Here’s the film’s official logline: In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

“There’s a sense of magic, love, and anticipation that’s happening through the whole movie,” Milian told Netflix’s Tudum. “You just never know who they’re going to run into or what’s going to happen next.”

When does the film premiere?

The film drops Nov. 6 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: