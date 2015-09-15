Netflix has dropped the first look images and premiere date for the upcoming holiday film Meet Me Next Christmas, which stars Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe and Devale Ellis.

The film also stars Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval and Wesley French.

Milan also executive produces the film, which is directed by Rusty Cundieff and written by Camilla Rubis and Molly Hadleman. Mark Roberts is a producer, with Simon Lythgoe and Matt Code also executive producing.

Photo: Netflix

Here’s the film’s logline:

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

When does ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ premiere?

The film premieres Nov. 6 on Netflix.

Check out the first look images for the film below:

