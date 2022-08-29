The careers of some of Hollywood’s rising and veteran actors and advocates were honored ahead of the Oscars for their outstanding work and contributions to the industry.

For over a decade, Lexus and Uptown Magazine have partnered to present the annual Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood, the only awards event during Oscars week dedicated to celebrating the contributions of Black creatives in the entertainment industry—both in front of and behind the camera. This year, they potlighted four trailblazing Black men who have reshaped the film and television landscape through their storytelling, representation and cultural legacy.

On Feb. 26, over 200 celebrities, Hollywood executives, and industry insiders gathered at the Sunset Room Hollywood to celebrate the honorees: Blair Underwood, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Omar J. Dorsey Jr. and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

Those in attendance spoke about people, specifically Black men, receiving their flowers while they could embrace the love.

“Literally, the only time Black men get flowers, we’re at our funeral, so for us to be able to get them… like it’s for real. We only get flowers during our funeral or if you’re sick,” Emmy-winning producer, actor and comedian Ron G. told Blavity on the Black carpet. “But the fact that we’re here dressed up alive and well. Even during this time, I feel like Black men are tolerated instead of celebrated. I appreciate what Lexus is doing, celebrating us owning our voices. This [event] is dope.”

Photo: Getty Images

“Listen, I’ll tell you this. It means something to get your flowers while you’re still alive, right? A lot of times people say, ‘Aww man, I love your work,’ or whatever, but then they don’t really say anything,” Dorsey Jr. said. “And I just lost one of my best friends, Erica Ash. May she rest in peace. She was my prom date. We went to the same DeKalb County school in high school, the DeKalb School of Performing Arts. … And I felt like she didn’t get the flowers she deserved while she was here. She was our Lucille Ball. And not until she passed away did people start pouring out like that.”

To kick off the joyous night that highlighted Black excellence, singer Sheléa Frazier, a special guest on several stops of Stevie Wonder’s final tour, performed Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.”

“I was truly honored and humbled because there’s so many people they could choose from, but they thought of me and I’m just so grateful. And hopefully, you know, create a moment for everybody to feel that energy in the room,” the Grammy-nominated singer said about being selected as the opening act for the night.

The event was like a homecoming for everyone in attendance, including the honorees, as they were happy to be in a room full of not only their peers within their community but to be championed and reaffirmed on how valuable they are to the entertainment industry. The camaraderie and brotherhood among the award recipients were noticeable during each one of their acceptance speeches.

Nicholson, who won the Rising Icon Award for his roles in P-Valley, Albany Road, They Cloned Tyrone, Just Mercy, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and more, was the first one of the night to thank his fellow awardees for uplifting him along the way.

“All these tables here and everyone I’m being honored here with tonight, it was a time where, you know, I just came up to you gentlemen and said, ‘Hey man, I love your work. I appreciate you,'” he said during his acceptance speech. “You all came and saw me on Broadway. Or Blair and I spending six months, whether it was in Toronto or New York, working on A Soldier’s Play, then Madam C.J. Walker. Meth, to share this room with you, brother. Man, shout out the Wu [-Tang Clan].”

The Empowerment in Entertainment Award went to Dorsey Jr., who has been acting for over 20 years and currently stars in Max’s Bookie.

He first expressed how Underwood has impacted him. “Blair, I remember watching you when I was like 12, 13 years old. Friday nights, man, watching L.A. Law. Watching this dashing man, this dude who has so much swag, this young dude. And I was like, ‘Man, one day I want to be just like that cat man,’ you know? And I remember I was really hating you when I saw Just Cause. [I was like], ‘Damn, this motherf****r ain’t s**t,'” he joked.

The Queen Sugar actor then discussed his fond memories of Nicholson and Method Man.

“J. Alphonse, you know you my baby brother, man. I love you, man. I remember when we came down to Atlanta [and] you started doing P-Valley. The first year, nobody really knew who you were. You know I was taking you out, ‘Hey man, it’s my city. Turn up, turn up.’ About a year or two later, everybody’s pushing me out the way to go hang with Murda. So, you know, that’s how life goes,” Dorsey said. “Yo, Meth! Man, I forgot to tell you this, bro. Yo, me and Dorian used to ride around [in] 1993, this is real talk. I remember when ‘Protect Ya Neck’ came out. That single came out, right? And we was riding around in that sh***y car, and I remember we just listening to it, and then when it flipped, it was the M-E-T-H. I’m listening, I was like, ‘What is this?’ I never heard it. I knew that was a hard song, but I heard the spit on it. I was like, ‘Yo, this is my favorite rapper in the world!'”

Method Man received the Vanguard Award. He delivered a moving speech that reminded everyone that representation isn’t just about making art, explaining all the words “came from his heart and ChatGPT.”

“Your work speaks to the power of storytelling and the importance of representation. We are not just making art. We are changing perceptions, breaking barriers and amplifying voices that have too long been silenced,” the rapper said. “As we gather to honor these achievements, let us also remember that the fight is far from over. Our journey toward equality, justice and opportunity continues. The work we do, both on and off screen, has the potential to influence change in profound ways. Our debt of gratitude to the talent and creators who have been a part of this journey with me.”

Underwood is commemorating 40 years in the industry this year. His riveting career includes multiple appearances in popular and timeless TV shows, films and plays, including Dirty Sexy Money, In Treatment, L.A. Law, Set It Off, When They See Us, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Madea’s Family Reunion, and A Soldier’s Play.

“I feel honored, man. Phonse, man, it’s been incredible. We did South Bay in 2019, and to watch you go from that to Broadway and P-Valley and just watch your career blow up in the last four or five years. It’s an amazing thing and so well deserved, brother. It’s beautiful to watch,” he said. “Method Man! Come on, man. How can I be down? I just want to be as cool as you when I grow up. Nah, it’s an honor, brother. Been a fan forever and a day. Omar, man. You mentioned something. Just congratulations on all of your success in the work you’re doing. This is my 40th year in the business.”

“This is a tremendous honor moment,” he added. “When I look at your work, Phonse. I look at your work, Method Man. The transition you’ve made from mastery of music to actor. I look at your work, Omar, man. The beautiful tapestry of Black excellence is in full effect. And I’m just honored to share the stage with you tonight and to be in the same conversation with your name. So God bless you.”