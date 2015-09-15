Prime Video continues to fill out its cast for the upcoming Muhammad Ali limited series, The Greatest, this time adding Michael Ealy as Malcolm X.

Ealy has joined the cast in a recurring role. Kai Parham has also joined the cast in the series regular role of Rudy Clay, Muhammad Ali’s brother.

Who else is starring in ‘The Greatest’?

The two join previously announced cast members Jaalen Best as Ali, Omari Hardwick as Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as Odessa “Bird” Clay and Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston.

Series details for ‘The Greatest’

As we previously reported, this is the first authorized series about Ali’s life and career. The Greatest “intimately explores the incomparable life of Muhammad Ali. The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented and while those landmark events will live in The Greatest, the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

The Greatest is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society, with Blue Monday’s Ben Watkins, who also serves as showrunner. Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo also executive produces with Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali.

Other executive producers include Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Authentic Brand Group’s Marc Rosen, Corey Salter and Matthew Gross, Michele Anthony, Boyd Muir, and Grace: A Storytelling Company’s Josh Wakely. Polygram’s David Blackman co-executive produces. Outlier Society’s vice president of television Stefano Agosto will serve as oversee for the production company.