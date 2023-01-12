Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier are joining Prime Video’s upcoming Muhammad Ali drama, The Greatest, Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

The two actors have been confirmed as new cast members for the series, which dramatizes the life of boxing legend and activist, Muhammad Ali. Hardwick’s role will be as Ali’s father, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr., while Gourrier will play Ali’s mother, Odessa “Bird” Clay.

The two will play opposite Jaalen Best, who had been previously announced as portraying Ali.

The first authorized series about Ali’s life and career, The Greatest “intimately explores the incomparable life of Muhammad Ali. The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented and while those landmark events will live in The Greatest, the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

The Greatest is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society, with Blue Monday’s Ben Watkins, who also serves as showrunner. Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo also executive produces with Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali.

Other executive producers include Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Authentic Brand Group’s Marc Rosen, Corey Salter and Matthew Gross, Michele Anthony, Boyd Muir, and Grace: A Storytelling Company’s Josh Wakely. Polygram’s David Blackman co-executive produces. Outlier Society’s vice president of television Stefano Agosto will serve as oversee for the production company.