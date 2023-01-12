Michaela Coel is once again an Emmy winner, as she was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Sunday.

Coel’s character, Bev, is a rival assassin at another agency, and Donald Glover’s character John is tasked with seducing her and killing her. However, in the episode Bev shows up in, Infidelity, Jon ends up taking much longer than his partner Jane (Maya Erksine) expects, leading her to pay them both a visit.

Coel wasn’t present at the Creative Arts Emmys, but she won against stiff competition, going up against Marcia Gay Harden for The Morning Show, Claire Foy for The Crown, and two other guest stars from Mrs. & Mrs. Smith, Sarah Paulson and Parker Posey.

Coel has won an Emmy previously in 2021 for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her HBO series I May Destroy You. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, or Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

She is currently working on a new project, her upcoming HBO series The First Day on Earth. She stars as a novelist who lands a job on a film in Ghana, where her parents are from. As she tries to reconnect with her estranged father, she also learns more about herself and creates new relationships as she forms a new personal identity.