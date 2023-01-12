Nathan Lee Graham is living out his golden years with chosen family in the new Hulu sitcom Mid-Century Modern.

What could easily be described as a new take on The Golden Girls format, Mid-Century Modern stars Graham, Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer as Arthur Broussard (Graham), Bunny Schneiderman (Lane) and Jerry Frank (Matt Bomer) as friends who decide to live the rest of their lives together in Palm Springs and take on all the hijinks that comes with it.

What is ‘Mid-Century Modern’ about?

According to the synopsis, the three best friends, “gay gentlemen of a certain age,” make their decision after an unexpected death. The wealthiest of the friends lives with his mother Sybil (Linda Lavin), who also joins in on the group’s ups and downs in life and love.

The series also guest stars Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman and Zane Phillips, among others.

When does ‘Mid-Century Modern’ premiere on Hulu

The series hails from Will and Grace creators Max Mutchnick & David Kohan, who executive produce with Ryan Murphy, Lane, Bomer and director James Burrows.

Mid-Century Modern comes to Hulu on March 28.