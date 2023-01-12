Missy Elliot is joining Michel Gondry’s musical film project based on Pharrell Williams’ childhood.

The rapper and singer will star alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey and Brian Tyree Henry, according to Deadline. The film is inspired from Williams’ life at Virginia Beach’s Atlantis Apartments in the late 1970s and is described as a “coming of age musical.”

Matin Hynes and Steven Levenson are writing the screenplay with Williams and Mimi Valdés producing for Williams’ company i am OTHER. Gil Netter for Gil Netter Productions will also produce with Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Christine Sun overseeing the film.

Elliott made her film acting debut in 2003 film Honey starring Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer and Joy Bryant. She also starred in the 2016 Lee Daniels-produced musical drama Star on Fox.

The musical is one of the two projects Williams is tackling based on his life experiences. He is also creating a biopic made in part by The LEGO Group. The film, Piece By Piece, will be an animated version of Williams’ life.