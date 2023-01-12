Warner Bros. has dropped the first images for Mortal Kombat II.

Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin are in training with Karl Urban in the first-look images for the sequel to the first film, which was released in 2021. It also provides the first look at Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

The new film will follow Lewis Tan’s character Cole Young as he searches for a new fighter to help the Earthrealm’s battle against the Outworld. That new fighter happens to be Johnny Cage, played by Urban. Tan is reprising his lead role from the first film.

Brooks and Lin reprise their roles as Jax and Liu Kang, two other Earthrealm fighters whose powers and abilities make them some of the world’s strongest fighters.

The film also stars Jessica McNamee, Tati Gabrielle, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, Martyn Ford, and Hiroyuki Sanada, who reprises his role as Scorpion.

Based on the popular video games of the 1990s, Mortal Kombat 2 follows the Earth’s fighters as they take on the Outworld fighters for the fate of the planet. The tournament the Earthrealm must participate in is one that they can’t lose; if so, the world gets taken over by Shao Kahn.

Mortal Kombat 2 comes to theaters Oct. 24.

Check out the photos below: