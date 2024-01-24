What makes rap such a powerful art form is how artists are able to transform their deepest emotions into a raw masterpiece that’s constantly shifting the culture in new directions. Hearing someone express themselves through music is one thing, but combining that with other creative ventures, such as filmmaking, has allowed for some powerful stories to touch the minds and hearts of audiences over the years. A great recent example is 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, in which Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. helps tell the story of his iconic father’s time spent in one of hip-hop’s most popular groups of all time alongside Dr. Dre, MC Ren, DJ Yella and the late Eazy-E.

F. Gary Gray – also known for Law Abiding Citizen, Set It Off and Friday, just to name a few – sat in the director’s chair for NWA-inspired film. While Cube was fortunate enough to see his own family member portray him, it was Jason Mitchell who acted as Eazy and Corey Hawkins in the role of Dre. If you were a big fan of Straight Outta Compton, read on to uncover similar films to watch on your next night in.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

IMDb: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Similar to Straight Outta Compton, 1989’s Do the Right Thing depicts racial tensions in America, though Spike Lee’s film takes place on the East Coast rather than in Compton. It stars Giancarlo Esposito as Buggin’ Out, a Brooklyn local who becomes upset when a pizzeria in his neighborhood only shows photos of Italian actors on its Wall of Fame. When the owner, Sal (Danny Aiello) refuses to add in Black stars, his attempt at giving legends their flowers becomes a symbol of racism and hatred.

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

If you’re a big fan of Spike Lee’s work, another standout in his filmography is BlacKkKlansman. The 2018 release won an Oscar for Best Writing and the BET Award for Best Movie the following year, not only thanks to the director’s work but also due to outstanding performances from John David Washington and Adam Driver. The former brings Ron Stallworth, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s first Black detective to life. Feeling confident in his new position, the officer takes on the opportunity to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan.

8 Mile (2002)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

If you love the biographical aspect of Straight Outta Compton, then a movie like 8 Mile might be more your speed. Eminem plays Jimmy Smith Jr., a semi-biographical version of himself in the Curtis Hanson-directed project. It follows the young Detroit native through a critical week in his life, also starring Anthony Mackie, Mekhi Phifer, Taryn Manning and the late Brittany Murphy.

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

After his NWA days, Ice Cube appeared alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Nia Long, Larry Fishburn and Morris Chestnut in the cult classic, Boyz n the Hood. Definitely one of our more emotional picks, the 1991 movie follows Tre, a Black teenager sent to live with his father in South Central Los Angeles. There, his romance with Brandi and the structure that his dad provides keeps the young man out of trouble. Unfortunately, not all of his friends are so lucky, as Tre harshly finds out.

Dope (2015)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Dope director Rick Famuyiwa didn’t hold back when casting his must-see film, with Zoë Kravitz, A$AP Rocky, LaKeith Stanfield and Chanel Iman all making appearances. The lead actor, Shameik Moore, channels a high school senior named Malcolm, who bonds with his friends over 90s hip-hop, education, and making music in a punk band. It’s safe to safe life for Malcolm is pretty wholesome – until a fated run-in with a drug dealer named Dom (Rocky) that turns his life upside down.

Notorious (2009)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

Yet another rapcentric biopic to stream if you haven’t already is Notorious, a retelling of the late Biggie Smalls’ story; it’s available on Hulu at the time of publication. Jamal Woolard, also known for appearing in the Tupac story, All Eyez on Me, plays the legendary MC in the 2009 release, while Anthony Mackie was cast as the “California Love” hitmaker. Notorious takes viewers through Biggie’s come-up in Brooklyn and his subsequent rise as a rap mogul who ultimately lost his life too soon.

Juice (1992)

IMDb: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Though Tupac also lost his life tragically early on in his career, he did deliver some unforgettable acting performances before his murder. Among them was 1992’s Juice, a crime thriller about four friends from Harlem who decide to take their petty criminal antics to a more professional level by planning to rob a convenience store. As ego overflows between the men, a power struggle ensues changing the nature of their bond forever.

Hustle & Flow (2005)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Hustle & Flow has been in the news a lot in recent months thanks to Terrence Howard speaking out about how little money he made from the musical drama. Pay discrepancies aside, the 2005 Craig Brewer-directed movie remains a favorite nearly two decades later. Howard plays DJay, a pimp from Memphis, Tennessee who decides to make a change in his life after realizing his natural talent for rhyming. Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Anderson and Elise Neal also appear.

Belly (1998)

IMDb: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

If you have yet to see Nas and DMX make their film debut in Belly, you might be happy to know the 1998 movie is currently streaming for free on Tubi. The prolific MCs play Sincere and Buns respectively, two childhood friends who’ve long lived life on the edge. As they grow older, Sincere eventually grows tired of the criminal lifestyle, devoting his time to a Black Muslim group instead. At the same time, Buns falls deeper into the dangerous life he’s become so familiar with, resulting in serious prison time, or a plea deal that’s sure to weigh heavy on his conscience.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

IMDb: 5.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

We’ve already shared big screen stories about Eminem, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre and Biggie Smalls for your consideration. If none of those are what you’re after, perhaps it’s time to give 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ a chance. The compelling film takes inspiration from the life of Curtis Jackson, who plays a Marcus, the fictionalized version of himself. After his mother’s murder, the young Black man turns to the drug trade to fend for himself, though he ultimately dreams of giving it all up to become a rapper. After reuniting with an old flame and surviving a terrifying shooting during a robbery, Marcus decides it’s time to change his life for good.

Friday (1995)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Among the more light-hearted picks we have for you is Friday, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. The 1995 movie inspired Next Friday (2000) and Friday Aftter Next (2002), all of which remain popular among stoners and amongst the Black community. The original film introduces us to Craig Jones (Cube), who ends his week on a tough note after losing his job for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, he’s in an unhealthy relationship that’s wearing on his mental, and his best friend, Smokey (Tucker), is in debt with the local drug dealer. You can only imagine how wild things get as the

All Eyez on Me (2017)

IMDb: 5.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

For the final suggestion on our list of movies like Straight Outta Compton you need to watch, we have All Eyez on Me. As the title suggests, the 2017 effort focuses on the Tupac Shakur’s journey from his early days in New York to one of the best known MCs of his time. Demetrius Shipp Jr. was praised for his work as the “Hit ‘Em Up” artist. Other familiar faces in the cast include Cory Hardrict as Nigen, Kat Graham as Jada Pinkett and Dominic L. Santana in the role of Suge Knight.