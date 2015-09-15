Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video– but Donald Glover and Maya Erskine aren’t expected to return.

The news was announced by Amazon Studios on Tuesday, with Variety further reporting the news about casting. The streamer did confirm Francesca Sloane will return as showrunner for the series, which she co-created with Glover as a “reimagining” of the classic 2005 film.

Though Amazon Studios has not officially announced that Glover and Erskine would not be returning, it makes sense as Glover just announced a world tour as Childish Gambino.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Here’s the description for Season 1:

In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios.