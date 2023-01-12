Jerrika Hinton is on a mission to save her son from a demonic children’s television show host in the upcoming Hulu horror film Mr. Crocket. The film, as a part of Huluween, debuts on the streamer Oct. 11.

Brandon Espy directs the film from a script he wrote with Carl Reid and based on the 2022 short film of the same name Espy made for Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween. The film is also part of WorthenBrooks’ first-look horror slate with Hulu Originals, with David Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle and Reid serving as lead producers.

The film stars Hinton as a woman who investigates the history and whereabouts of a mysterious television show host who kidnaps children, including her son. According to the official synopsis:

In 1993, a mysterious children’s show host, Mr. Crocket, magically emerges from television sets to kidnap young children, brutally slaying their parents in the process. After Mr. Crocket snatches her son, one determined mother embarks on a perilous quest to track down the demonic entertainer and rescue her boy.

The film also stars Jerrika Hinton, Elvis Nolasco, Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome.

Other producers for the film include Sean King O’Grady, Josh Feldman and Jesse Ford, who are serving as co-producers.

Check out the trailer below.