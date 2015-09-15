The first trailer has been released for The Piano Lesson, the August Wilson Netflix adaptation starring John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Samuel L. Jackson, Corey Hawkins and more. The film is produced by Denzel Washington and in his directorial debut, the film is directed by his son, Malcolm Washington.

The film also stars Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton and Gail Bean.

Malcolm Washington wrote the screenplay with Virgil Williams. Todd Black also produces the film and Jennifer Roth, Constanza Romero Wilson and Denzel Washington’s daughter, Katia Washington are executive producers.

What is The Piano Lesson about?

Here’s the official description of the film:

A battle is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family’s heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

Adapted from August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, THE PIANO LESSON explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence – revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy.

In a director’s statement, Malcolm Washington said in part, “I honor the spirit of August Wilson and the legacy he left behind for all of us. A legacy that thrives in the power of Danielle Deadwyler’s Berniece, the dynamism of John David Washington’s Boy Willie, and the understated brilliance that is Samuel L. Jackson’s Doaker. Every family has a history, stories from the past that inform the present; an origin story. Ultimately this story is much bigger than me and my family — it, like the Black American experience, is an interconnected web of stories that span space and time. I hope that when audiences experience our film, they see themselves on the screen and hear the voices of their ancestors calling to them, offering peace and protection.”

This is the third August Wilson film adaptation produced by Denzel Washington. The two prior Wilson film adaptations, Paramount’s Fences in 2016 and Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2020, were critically acclaimed and both received multiple Oscar nominations.

The Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson with Jackson and John David Washington ended its limited Broadway run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre last year, playing 27 previews and 124 regular performances. It is the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest-grossing Wilson production on Broadway ever.

When does The Piano Lesson debut in theaters and on Netflix?

The film makes its world premiere as a special presentation at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 10.

About two months later, it will debut in select theaters on Nov. 8 before landing on Netflix on Nov. 22.

Watch the trailer for The Piano Lesson below, and view images from the movie as well:

