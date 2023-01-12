Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are taking on their next mission–marriage–in the new trailer for Prime Video‘s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, who also serves as showrunner, Mr. & Mrs. Smith follows to spies who have to work together in a way they didn’t think they would–they have to get married and pose as a couple with new identities. But the mission could bring them closer together romantically. According to Prime Video:

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

The eight-episode series also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres on Prime Video Feb. 2.

Watch the trailer below: