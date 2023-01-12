The first-ever scripted series about boxing legend and humanitarian Muhammad Ali has been set at Prime Video with the upcoming drama, The Greatest, starring newcomer Jaalen Best.

The series is listed as the first authorized scripted series about Ali, with “unprecedented access” to Ali’s estate. The series is produced by Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society, as well as Ben Watkins’ Blue Monday, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Authentic Studios, Polygram Entertainment (a Universal Music Group partner) and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Along with executive producing, Watkins will also serve as showrunner. Other executive producers include Authentic Brand Group’s Corey Slater, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross; Boyd Muir, co-executive producer David Blackman for Polygram, and Outlier Society’s Executive Vice President of Television, Stefano Agosto.

The Greatest is described as “intimately” exploring Ali’s life, including the “amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a living legend, both in and out of the ring.” As the synopsis states, “The heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

The executive producers released statements about how they feel working on the project, with Amazon MGM Studios head Vernon Sanders saying, “Muhammad Ali defined commitment and passion for multiple generations of Americans. His journey is best told in full by a team whose dedication reflects that example.”

“Ali’s is an awe-inspiring story of one of the most significant global figures of the 20th century,” he continued. “We are proud to work with Ben alongside Outlier, Roc Nation, Polygram, Grace, Authentic Brands, Lonnie Ali, and the very talented Jaalen Best, who we know will do a remarkable job bringing The Greatest to life for our global Prime Video customers.”

Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, also said, “I’m thrilled to be producing The Greatest alongside Ben Watkins who captured the essence and nuance of Muhammad. With Jaalen Best, we have uncovered a soulful gem. He is such a talented young man who not only embodies Muhammad, but exudes his resilience, courage, charisma and confidence.”

Watkins added, “To be trusted with the honor of telling the story of my most cherished hero, Muhammad Ali, is humbling and scary, and a dream come true,” said Watkins. “I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride, responsibility, and most of all, gratitude.”

Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo, who also serves as an executive producer, said that on behalf of the production company, she wanted to thank Lonnie “for entrusting us to tell the story of one of the greatest humanitarians in the history of the world. It is with humility and gratitude that we will begin the journey of making this wonderful show.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez also added, “We are excited to participate in a project celebrating the iconic athlete, trailblazer, and activist, Muhammad Ali. His impact extended far beyond the boxing ring, using his platform to inspire and transform culture. It’s an honor to collaborated with all our partners, especially Lonnie Ali. The Greatest is the perfect title for a show dedicated to his legacy.”

Executive producer Josh Wakely, who secured the life story rights and brought the story to Prime Video, said it’s been his “longtime dream” to bring Ali’s life to television, calling it “the only way to truly capture his greateness, and I’m grateful to Lonnie and the assembled team who also share my passion for getting The Greatest to the screen.”

Universal Musical Group’s Executive Vice President Michele Anthony also said how much of an honor it has been to work with Ali’s widow “to tell the incredible story of how Cassius Clay became the iconic Muhammad Ali.”

“We look forward to sharing this personal portrait with his fans around the world,” she said.

Best’s other credits including multiple episodes of All American: Homecoming.