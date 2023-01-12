Prime Video‘s latest period series, My Lady Jane, promises to be a fun ride. Jordan Peters tells Blavity’s Shadow and Act how he felt playing being a lonely king in the new series.

Peters plays King Edward, who became a ruler as a young child. As a result, King Edward is lonely and devoid of childhood experiences. Through his friendship with Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), he’s able to experience some things he might have missed in his youth.

“I loved the journey that King Edward goes on, epsecially being king at such a young age and he’s been robbed of his childhood, so there are so many things he didn’t get to experience,” Peters told Shadow and Act’s managing editor Trey Mangum. “He doesn’t have that many friends; his only friend is Lady Jane Grey. He’s such a lonely king.”

“…The journey that he goes on is liberating and it was so nice just to interact with other people, even with me…as an actor just working with other actors, trying different costumes and seeing different sets,” he continued. “…I absolutely loved it.”

Set in “an alt-fantasy Tudor world,” My Lady Jane is based on the book of the same name by Cynthia Hand and retells the story of English history. In this story, King Edward doesn’t actually die from tuberculosis and Lady Jane Grey hasn’t been beheaded by Edward’s father Henry VIII. Instead, Jane becomes queen and, as the synopsis states, she “finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)… My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure.”

Along with Peters and Bader, the series stars Edward Bluemel, Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Jim Broadbent, Henry Ashton, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge, Kate O’Flynn, Abbie Hern, Máiréad Tyers, Joe Klocek and Michael Workeye.

Gemma Burgess and Meredith Glynn serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Jamie Babbit directs five of the episodes and serves as producing director and executive producer. Laurie MacDonald and Sarah Bradshaw also executive produce.

Watch the full interview with Peters and more above. My Lady Jane is now streaming on Prime Video.