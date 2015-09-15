Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for My Lady Jane, described as “a swashbuckling romantasy series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world.”

All eight episodes of the series drop on June 27.

Here’s the official description:

Inspired by the best-selling book, My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her scoundrel of a husband Guildford. At the center of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)… My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure.

The cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey, with Edward Bluemel starring opposite her as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters plays King Edward. Dominic Cooper plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon plays Lord Dudley, Guildford’s father. Jim Broadbent is the Duke of Leicester, Jane’s uncle.

Additionally, Henry Ashton plays Guildford’s brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson and Robyn Betteridge play Jane’s sisters. Kate O’Flynn and Abbie Hern portray theKing’s sisters, Princess Mary and Princess Bess. Máiréad Tyers, Joe Klocek and Michael Workeye also star.

Series creator Gemma Burgess is co-showrunner/executive producer, with Meredith Glynn also co-showrunner and executive producer. Laurie MacDonald and Sarah Bradshaw are also executive producers. Jamie Babbit directs five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer.

Watch the trailer below: