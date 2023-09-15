Another NCIS spinoff is on CBS, but this time, its a prequel–which has fans especially excited.

NCIS: Origins is set in 1991, years before the events of NCIS, and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

“We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, when the news was first announced. “Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones.”

Who stars in the series?

Produced by CBS Studios and narrated by flagship series star Mark Harmon, NCIS: Origins stars the following:

Austin Stowell Larry Jethro Gibbs Mariel Molino Lala Dominguez Kyle Schimid Mike Franks Tyla Abercrumbie Mary Jo Hayes Diany Rodriguez Vera Strickland Caleb Foote Bernard “Randy” Randolf.

One of the show’s recurring stars is Daniel Bellomy, who formerly starred on Power Book II: Ghost.

What is NCIS: Origins about?

According to an official synopsis:

NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Schmid).

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” said executive producer Sean Harmon in a previous statement. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

When does ‘NCIS: Origins’ come on?

NCIS: Origins premiered on Oct. 14. New episodes air weekly on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes also stream on Paramount+.