CBS‘ Justin Hartley-led series, Tracker is gearing up for Season 2.

Hartley, who plays Colter Shaw, is set to return in the series along with co-stars Fiona Rene (Reenie), Abby McEnany (Velma) and Eric Graise (Bobby).

What will Season 2 of Tracker be about?

Here’s the official description:

Justin Hartley returns in Tracker as Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green (Rene), his business handler Velma Bruin (McEnany) and tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done.

Also, here’s the logline for the first episode of the season, “Out of the Past”:

In the season 2 premiere, while investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop.

Season 2 will also see Jensen Ackles and Sofia Pernas reprise their guest-starring roles as Russell Shaw and Billie Matalon. Enuka Okuma will also appear.

Here’s when Season 2 of Tracker debuts

The second season of the series premieres on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Watch the first trailer for the season below: