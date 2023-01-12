NeNe Leakes joins the celebrity panel of I Can See Your Voice Season 3 and tries to guess who can sing and which is just pretending.

In the exclusive clip below, Leakes is joined by fellow celebrity detectives Johnny Gill and Kate Flannery and permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton for the season’s special Motown Night. The panel must help the week’s contestant find out which of the “Secret Voices” is a great singer and which aren’t. The stakes are high, since $100,000 is up for grabs.

According to the official description:

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of guest celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, each contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical superstar Johnny Gill, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration – or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new “Motown Night[.]

Motown Night of I Can See Your Voice airs Feb. 7 at 8/7c on Fox.