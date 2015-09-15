The first series from Power creator Courtney A. Kemp’s Netflix deal has been set, with 7 actors joining the cast.

Nemesis, announced by Netflix on Wednesday, is a crime drama created by Kemp and Tani Marole. The project is under Kemp’s overall deal at Netflix, which was first announced at 2021 when she landed at the streamer, leaving Power studio home Lionsgate.

Matthew Law and Y’Ian Noel have been cast as the leads, with Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie “Dumfoundead” Park, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale and Ariana Guerra set as series regulars.

Here’s the official description, per Netflix’s Tudum:

Nemesis is the story of two men on different sides of the law; the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). What starts as a subversion of the heist genre, amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action, becomes an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.

“Viewers are in for a ride with Nemesis, Courtney and Tani’s bold take on the crime drama genre,” said Nne Ebong, Vice President of Studio Scripted Series at Netflix, in a statement. “Courtney’s shows have proven to dominate [the] culture and conversation, and it’s exciting to have this be the first project from our creative partnership.”

“Tani and I are excited to bring a hard-hitting psychological crime drama to Netflix, specific in location but broad in universal themes of right and wrong, love and loss, and loyalty vs. self-preservation,” said Kemp.

Mario Van Peebles is directing the first two episodes and will also executive produce. Chris Selak and Philipp Barnett are also executive producers.