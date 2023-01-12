The live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back for two more seasons, and just like the original animated series, it will conclude its run after the third one.

Netflix announced that the second and third seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender will “conclude the epic story as the four nations unite–Water. Earth. Fire. Air.–to bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion.”

The series has stayed at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 as the number one English TV show within the first 11 days of its Feb. 22 premiere. It was also the No. 1 series is 76 countries and in the top 10 in 92 countries. The hashtag #AvatarTheLastAirbender has also generated 1 billion global views on TikTok.

The first season, now streaming, sees Aang (Gordon Cormier) realizing he was trapped in ice for 100 years, and must now take his rightful place as Avatar to save the world. Starring alongside Cormier are Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu and Daniel Dae Kim, along with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Ken Leung. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer.

According to the synopsis:

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.