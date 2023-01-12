The official trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender shows how dire the world needs Aang as the Avatar to restore balance.

The trailer puts a bigger emphasis on how destructive the Fire Nation is, as well as why it’s so important for Aang (Gordon Cormier) to master all the elements and become the savior of the world. Fans of the animated Nickelodeon series will also be thankful to see the live-action characters not only look their their animated counterparts– but sound like them too. So far, the production seems to have understood why the original was so popular, which not only put fans at ease, but has actually made them excited for the Feb. 22 premiere.

Here’s more about Avatar: The Last Airbender:

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad, and the last of his kind, reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Albert Kim, the series also stars Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu and Ken Leung, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim. Original series writers Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko also serve as writers alongside Emily Kim, Hunter Ries, Ubah Mohamed, Audrey Wong Kennedy, Christine Boylan, Keely MacDonald, Gabriel Llanas, and Joshua Hale Fialkov. Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi executive produce and direct along with co-executive producer/director Rosanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin and Linsey Liberatore executive produce for Rideback.