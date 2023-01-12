Giancarlo Esposito is joining the cast of Shondaland and Netflix’s The Residence after the passing of Andre Braugher.

Deadline reports that Esposito will take over Braugher’s role, White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter. The series had paused production last year due to the writers strike, and filming was set to restart Jan. 2 with Al Franken, Uzo Aduba, Andrew Friedman and Julian McMahon. But after Braugher’s untimely death Dec. 12, Netflix gave the cast and crew time to mourn the unexpected loss. The postponed production also gave Netflix and Shondaland an opportunity to create a way forward without Braugher. As a result, Braugher’s scenes will be reshot with Esposito.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher,” said Esposito, according to Deadline. “To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honor with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly.”

The series is inspired by Kate Andersen’s book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House and is described by Netflix as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Aduba’s character, a “wildly eccentric detective,” comes to the White House after a dead body is found during a state dinner. This leads to Aduba’s character investigating all 157 suspects present.

The series also stars a multicultural cast including Edwina Findley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Randall Park, Kylie Minogue, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Mary Wiseman, James Babson, Jane Curtin, Izzy Diaz, Eliza Coupe, Paul Fitzgerald, Chris Grace, Juliette Jeffers. Sumalee Montano, Ros Gentle, E.L. Losada, Nathan Lovejoy, Mel Rodriguez, Rebecca Field and Brett Tucker.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produces with Paul William Davies executive producing and serving as showrunner.