The second season of the Night Court sequel series has begun. While the show is filled with nostalgia, a veteran of the beloved legal sitcom says the new series is an entirely different show.
“I was down with the project from day one,” Marsha Warfield, who portrayed Roz Russell in the original show, told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “I was surprised that so many people were like, ‘You should come back.’ I was like, ‘No, you know, time has passed, things have moved on. Let them find their way to do their thing. I’m happy for them.’ So to be asked to come back wasn’t a given on my end, it was just nice to be asked.”
During her initial return to the show, Warfield stunned fans when she appeared in a season-ending cliffhanger.
The comedian-actor explained how her character is still the “same ol’ Roz.”
“[She’s] the same ol’ Roz,” Warfield shared. “She’s older, but the same ol’ Roz. She’s not doing anything that you wouldn’t expect her to do.”
Moreover, Warfield revealed that Roz is still a reflection of her.
“She’s me, and she’s changed like I’ve changed, but as we get older, one of the things I’ve realized is your brain doesn’t really get much older after about 40 years,” the Chicago native said. “That’s who you are. It’s your body that starts doing different things. Your motions are a little different, but she’s the same person. She’s just a step slower and going in a little different direction. She’s not a bailiff anymore and has moved on and has a big life change that’s happened… she’s engaged.”
As she reconciles with an old friend in the series, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), Roz is a reminder that some relationships can pick up right where they left off, no matter the amount of time that has passed.
With such warm reactions to her return to the series that was loved by so many when it initially ran from 1984 to 1992, Warfield expressed her excitement thanks to the outpour of support from fans.
“I’m thrilled. I’m excited. I stopped doing stand-up for a long time and stopped performing altogether,” Warfield recalled. “And then I came back maybe seven years ago and started all over again from scratch. No just calling my agent and picking up where I left off. I started out all over again as a rookie, and so each gig, each acknowledgment, each show is a blessing in a different kind of way for me at this stage in my life than it might have been had I been working for the past 30 years.”
Warfield continued, “It’s all very special, and whether it’s another stand-up date or an appearance on Night Court or any other shows I have been lucky enough to be a part of, it’s great for me. I’m happy to do it.”
New episodes of Night Court premiere on NBC every Tuesday and are available for streaming on Peacock the day after.