No One Will Save You is an interesting sci-fi horror flick that seemingly offers a modern spin on the silent film era. Not many words are spoken in the September 2023 movie, which takes place in a mysterious small town poised for jump scares. No One Will Save You follows the story of Brynn, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever, who is shunned by the locals due to a violent moment from her childhood. Thanks to this, she spends her days building dioramas, sewing dresses, dancing, cooking, and living under the crippling grief from the loss of her mother and her dear friend, Maude. Brynn pens countless letters to Maude while living in isolation by herself in the home of her late parents. Brynn’s life finally gets a bit of excitement and terror when an alien invasion rocks the area.

Written and directed by Brian Duffield, No One Will Save You takes an unexpected turn that no one saw coming as Brynn is in for the fight of her life. While this ending may have been grim for most of the residents, the troubled young woman actually finds joy in the chaos, which is something Duffield hoped to convey.

“She finally gets something that she didn’t think she would ever deserve, and I like the idea that this kid who has gone through so much had a really happy ending, as strange as it may be,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2023.

Let’s take a look at this phenomenal conclusion, though be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Why is Brynn Disliked by The Residents?

Brynn is the town’s antagonist due to accidentally killing Maude when they were just twelve years old. While the pair were playing in a nearby forest, they got into an argument. Sticking to its mostly silent trope, it’s unclear what the dispute was about. However, what is known is that Brynn hits her dear friend in the head with a rock, which kills her. For this reason, she is subjected to nasty stares whenever she does emerge from her home and is forced to create her own fantasy world to keep herself company.

How Does Brynn Learn of The Alien Invasion?

Brynn has her first encounter with the aliens when one breaks into her home. A battle ensues, and the creature subdues her using telekinesis. However, Brynn kills the alien using a broken piece of a model bell tower she is working on. Terrified, she attempts to flee her home, only to find that all electrical devices, including her car, have been disabled. She hopes on her bicycle to seek help at the town’s police station.

She sees evidence that the aliens have invaded her entire neighborhood. Once Brynn reaches the station, she encounters Maude’s parents, as her father is coincidentally the chief of police. Shockingly, Maude’s mother spits in Brynn’s face. Quickly realizing that she will not get any help from the locals, she tries to leave on a bus but learns that passengers have been possessed by alien parasites and attempt to restrain her. Brynn narrowly escapes the bus and makes it back to her home. Sadly, she is not safe in her house, as the aliens return to retrieve the body of the one Brynn defeated.

Others invade the property, forcing Brynn to fight yet again for her life, killing two of them before encountering a third who finally overwhelms her by infecting and inserting the same parasite controlling the other residents. She is then forced into a deep hallucination, where she sees Maude and apologizes. Brynn breaks free and rips the worm from her mouth, which then morphs into an evil twin of herself. The doppelgänger chases Brynn into the woods, where she prevails once again by stabbing it. Unfortunately, another extraterrestrial being sucks this lionheart into an awaiting spacecraft, where a group of otherworldly beings peek into her mind and see the fatal incident that claimed Maude’s life. Seemingly feeling bad for Brynn, the aliens set her free unharmed.

How Does “No One Will Save You” End?

Viewers may have expected Brynn to somehow defeat the aliens and save the town, placing her back in the good graces of the residents. However, the conclusion finds the violent visitors allowing Brynn to live a normal life while the rest of the town is infected with the bugs. She rebuilds her home, while the townspeople are uncharacteristically nice to Brynn, something she has not experienced in years.

The hypnotized version of the town is welcoming to Brynn, allowing her to finally be freed from the confines of her rebuilt home. She lives normally, and the ending finds her dancing alongside the alien-controlled residents as countless flying saucers hover in the distance.