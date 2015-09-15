Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming Tyler Perry series, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.

After a teaser drop earlier this month, the first trailer shows sex, clubs, family drama, scandals and a car blowing up.

Along with the first trailer, there are also several new image and the official key for the series that have been unveiled by Netflix.

The series is the first television project to come out of Perry’s partnership with Netflix, which initially just included films, but was latter amended to include a first-look series deal.

What is the plot of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black?

While a lot of specific details are being kept under wraps, we do know a bit about the plot of the show through the official synopsis, which states:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix’s Tudum also revealed a bit of new info, writing, “Set in Atlanta, the story brings together a wealthy Black family atop a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer caught up in the seedy underbelly of a famed Magic City strip club.”

Perry told Tudum, “The hair care business here is huge [and] Magic City is huge, and I was like, ‘What happened if those worlds collided — the stripper world and this hair care business?’ Never ever underestimate the power of the underdog.”

Who stars in Beauty in Black?

The cast includes Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena, George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.

Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer on the Tyler Perry Studios production. Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

When does the show drop?

Part 1 Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black premieres on Oct. 24 on Netflix. The next part does not have a premiere date yet.

Watch the first full trailer and view new images below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix