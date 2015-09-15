North West is among the cast members joining Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a special which will be taped and air later on Disney+.

West, who is making her Hollywood Bowl debut, joins other newly-announced cast membesr Heather Headley and Lebo M. The three join previously-announced cast members Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and special guest Jennifer Hudson.

The event takes place and will be recorded on May 24 and May 25.

Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are producing the Disney+ original special, which will hit streaming at a later date. Ad Disney+ states, , “the special will celebrate the 30-year evolution of The Lion King, from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to the 2019 dramatic live-action film.”

Here’s the official description:

In Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, fans will experience life in the Pride Lands as a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s rousing musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks. Immersive live performances of the beloved songs written by Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice — including “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “Circle Of Life,” “Be Prepared” and “Hakuna Matata” — will be performed by the original cast members, Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Scar, 1994), Oscar and Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (Timon, 1994), Billy Eichner (Timon, 2019), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa, 1994) and Jason Weaver (Young Simba, 1994). Special guests include Bradley Gibson and Heather Headley (Simba and Nala, respectively, in the Broadway stage production) and recent EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. Cast will perform select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the Broadway show’s award-winning and artistically acclaimed costumes, set design and innovative puppetry.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl is produced by Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva. Gabe Turner and Sally Wood are creative showrunners, Paul Dugdale is the director and Misty Buckley is production designer.