Searchlight Pictures has dropped the first trailer for the “epic rock opera” film, O’Dessa, which stars Sadie Sink, Regina Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Murray Bartlett.

The film is set to have its world premiere soon at SXSW. Its official description is as follows: “Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.”

Geremy Jasper is the writer and director, and he also wrote and produced 16 original songs for the film with Jason Binnick. Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl produce the pic.

The film is Jasper’s follow-up to his 2017 film Patti Cake$, which Binnick also worked on.

Following its SXSW premiere, the film will drop March 13 on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below: