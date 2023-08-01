Further expanding their reach in the true crime genre, Tubi has dropped a new documentary on the O.J. Simpson trial, titled Most Famous Murder: The O.J. Simpson Trial.

The logline reads: In the wake of O.J. Simpson’s passing, revisit one of the most famous murders and trials in U.S. history that split America across racial lines.

The documentary features commentary and interviews with Kato Kaelin, Alan Dershowitz, Ed Gordon, Tanya Young Williams, Christopher Darden, Alvin Williams, Kiaundra Jackson, Tom Zenner, Charisse L’Pree, Tom Lange and Jill Shively.

Watch the trailer below:

The doc begins streaming Wednesday on Tubi.

The streamer has found much buzz and success with recent original series such as Boarders, Big Mood, Dead Hot and more.