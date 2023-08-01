Omari Hardwick revisits how Denzel Washington took him in and supported him, as well as how he became a mentor to John David Washington in this week’s Fat Joe Talks.

In an exclusive clip for the episode, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. on Starz, the former Power star spoke to the rapper about how he was an aspiring mentor and then he was mentored by Denzel, and then, in turn, mentored his son.

He was a substitute teacher in Los Angeles and was teaching at the school, and took to Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi and John David. He says one day that he recognized Pauletta Washington picking him up from school one day.

He eventually went over to their house one day and he and the Washington family have maintained a relationship for many years since then.

Watch the clip below:

Here’s the official description of Fat Joe Talks:

Fat Joe Talks is hosted and executive produced by the multi-hyphenate Grammy award-nominated artist and cultural icon Fat Joe. In each weekly 30-minute episode, Fat Joe will bring the audience along for intimate conversations and never-told-before stories with some of America’s favorite celebrities and newsmakers who drive the cultural zeitgeist. Fat Joe will engage with his guests in ways that allow them to open up like never before. In recent years, Fat Joe has broadened his work to include everything from podcast host to author to healthcare price transparency reform advocate, proving he is more than a musician. He is a culture staple who loves talking to people from all walks of life, and they love talking to him.

Embassy Row is the production company for the show. Fat Joe also executive produces LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, and Jamal Henderson are executive producers for SpringHill. Michael Davies exec produces for Embassy Row.